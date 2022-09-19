VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,803 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.47% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

