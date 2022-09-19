Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after purchasing an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,644,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,508,000 after acquiring an additional 336,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.