Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $235.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

