Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $101.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.