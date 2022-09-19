Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $205.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

