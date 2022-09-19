Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.97 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.52.

