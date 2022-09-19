Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.21 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.