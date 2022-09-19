Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.21 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.44.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.