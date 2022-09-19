Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

