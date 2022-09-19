Vanilla Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.51 or 0.07017074 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00089040 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080167 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00028263 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020729 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031900 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
