Vanity (VNY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Vanity (VNY) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanity Coin Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. The Reddit community for Vanity is https://reddit.com/r/VanityTokenOfficial. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanity Coin Trading
