Vanity (VNY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Vanity (VNY) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanity alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vanity Coin Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. The Reddit community for Vanity is https://reddit.com/r/VanityTokenOfficial. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vanity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.