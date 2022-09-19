VeChain (VET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $80.63 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $80.63 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021830 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026994 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About VeChain
VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling VeChain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
