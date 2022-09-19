Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $328,166.61

Veil (VEIL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Veil has a market cap of $328,166.61 and approximately $207.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00270671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00131004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00042942 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

