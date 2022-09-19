Verasity Price Tops $0.0042 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $43.41 million and $4.83 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.