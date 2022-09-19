Verge (XVG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $53.26 million and $1.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,015,063 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

