Veritaseum Market Cap Reaches $70.95 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $70.95 million and $12,327.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $33.00 or 0.00169395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

