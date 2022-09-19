Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 371.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.2 %

TEL opened at $122.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

