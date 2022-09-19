Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.98% of Crescera Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $16,854,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,904,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,074,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CREC opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.