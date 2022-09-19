Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 492.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

PH stock opened at $260.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

