Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.70% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 38.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 326,984 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS opened at $10.05 on Monday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

