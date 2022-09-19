Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,880 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 986,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 646,669 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 232,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,307 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

