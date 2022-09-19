Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after buying an additional 734,024 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $23.86 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,210 shares of company stock worth $1,268,834 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

