Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5,711.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,451 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 321,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,159 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.6% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

