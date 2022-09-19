Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.91.

TSE VET opened at C$30.67 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.15 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

