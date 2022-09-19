Vertcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $901,086.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $901,086.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,052,097 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.