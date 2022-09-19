Viacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,501.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00269808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

