Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $2,903.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 165.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00271220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001022 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002543 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.50 or 0.02855598 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

