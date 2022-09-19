VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $832,319.71 and $336.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010619 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00063579 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

