Viberate Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.58 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 231.4% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $76.58 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

