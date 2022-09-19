VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

