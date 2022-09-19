Vidulum Price Tops $0.0342 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $583,047.83 and approximately $263.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00155831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00271038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00735881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00577008 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

