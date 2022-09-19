VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $561,772.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY’s launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

