Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,689,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,923,000 after buying an additional 125,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

