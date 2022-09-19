Viper Protocol (VIPER) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Viper Protocol
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
