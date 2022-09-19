Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Buys 20 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Graham Prothero bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.10) per share, with a total value of £150.60 ($181.97).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Graham Prothero bought 16 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 901 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £144.16 ($174.19).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 745.50 ($9.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 848.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 876.52. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

