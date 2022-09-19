VNX (VNXLU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.00

VNX (VNXLU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One VNX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. VNX has a total market cap of $549,108.00 and $57.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNX has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010421 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00062926 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

Buying and Selling VNX

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

