Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA stock opened at €24.42 ($24.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.86 and a 200-day moving average of €34.36. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a 12-month high of €56.24 ($57.39).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

