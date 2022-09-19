Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $17.10 Average PT from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 683,322 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of VRM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

