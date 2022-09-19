Wall Street Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $594,991.03 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $594,991.03 and $853,676.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004842 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official website is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

