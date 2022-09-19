Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,897.00

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $451,018.07 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wallet Swap Coin Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wallet Swap
