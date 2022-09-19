Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 12,351 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 186.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 77.3% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

