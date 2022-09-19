Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOCU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBOCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition alerts:

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

About Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.