Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 334,877 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

