Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 286,532 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 286,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 796,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ring Energy by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ring Energy by 36,705.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 513,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ring Energy by 421.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

REI opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 507,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,354,261.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at $35,903,351.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ring Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.