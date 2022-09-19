Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,594 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Denny’s worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Denny’s by 705.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 95,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Denny’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Denny’s stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $589.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

