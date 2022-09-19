Walleye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

SNRH opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

