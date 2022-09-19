Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $133.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

