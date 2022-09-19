Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.70.
About Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
