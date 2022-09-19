Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 21.5% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $58,365.20 and approximately $2.11 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.49 or 0.00066311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000092 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008306 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

