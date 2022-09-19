Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of WM stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

