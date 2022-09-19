WAX Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $191.25 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
About WAX
WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,933,955,225 coins and its circulating supply is 2,172,314,853 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io.
WAX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
